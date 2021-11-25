Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $628,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $2,801,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $256.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

