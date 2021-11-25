Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25,685.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

NYSE ITW opened at $241.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.60 and its 200 day moving average is $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $244.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

