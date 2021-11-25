Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

NYSE:TRV opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average of $155.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

