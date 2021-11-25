Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,950 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 53.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.88 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

