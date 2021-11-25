Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $901,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.