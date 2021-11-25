Kraft Heinz Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 166,523 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 975% compared to the typical volume of 15,487 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

