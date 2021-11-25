Kraft Heinz Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 166,523 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 975% compared to the typical volume of 15,487 call options.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.
In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
