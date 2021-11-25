Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $231,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

