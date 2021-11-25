Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

