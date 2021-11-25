KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.00

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €81.00 ($92.05) and last traded at €74.40 ($84.55), with a volume of 72953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €67.60 ($76.82).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.79.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

