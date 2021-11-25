Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

