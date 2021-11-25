KULR Technology Group’s (KULR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KULR. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KULR Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

KULR opened at $2.83 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

