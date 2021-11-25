Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.70 million.Lantheus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.180 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 316,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

