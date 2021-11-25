Leoni (ETR:LEO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €11.87 ($13.49) and last traded at €11.74 ($13.34). Approximately 66,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.61 ($13.19).

LEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.77) target price on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €9.45 ($10.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of $360.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.08.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

