Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.92. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 15,269 shares trading hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$222.88 million and a PE ratio of -9.68.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

