Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $157.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $174.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $216,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

