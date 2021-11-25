Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HWG opened at GBX 175.17 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.76. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28. The company has a market cap of £565.32 million and a P/E ratio of 6.54.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 9,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.