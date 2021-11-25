Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $94.17 million and $4.48 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00006529 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

