Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.71.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.37. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.