Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

NASDAQ LMNL opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

