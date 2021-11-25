LINK (LN) One Day Volume Hits $19.15 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, LINK has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $19.15 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $267.28 or 0.00451522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00073710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00092255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.77 or 0.07572811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,090.86 or 0.99823136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

