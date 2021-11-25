Livenodes Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00072440 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Livenodes Coin Trading

