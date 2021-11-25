LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Purchases $54,250.00 in Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. LiveOne Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 46.98% and a negative return on equity of 579.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveOne stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

