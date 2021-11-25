LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Purchases $54,250.00 in Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. LiveOne Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 46.98% and a negative return on equity of 579.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.