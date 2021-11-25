Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 60,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 205.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,295 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

