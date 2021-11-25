Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.39 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 625,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 45,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.96. 9,629,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020,531. The company has a market cap of $493.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

