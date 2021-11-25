Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $900,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,706,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

