Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 23,679 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,300,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,453. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

