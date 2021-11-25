Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 4,339 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $450.16. 2,248,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,181. The company has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

