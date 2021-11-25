Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $167.61. 1,490,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

