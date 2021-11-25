Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $89,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

