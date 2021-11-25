London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6,600.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and last traded at GBX 6,658 ($86.99), with a volume of 62543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,684 ($87.33).

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,424.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,634.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £34.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($87.27) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($436,373.14).

About London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

