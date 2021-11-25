Long Zone Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$95,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,685,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,714,353.57.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GUD. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

