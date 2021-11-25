Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.14% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LORL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 376.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 29.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the second quarter worth $303,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

