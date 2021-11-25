Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Integer by 19.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

