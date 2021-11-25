Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,500 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 4.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AAON by 43.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AAON by 6.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,911. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $78.73 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

