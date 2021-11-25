Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

