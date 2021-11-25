Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,400 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

