Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

