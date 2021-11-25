Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $248.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $199.73 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

