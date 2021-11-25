Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$12.50 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

