Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. 646,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

