Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 2,049 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $930.72 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $901.59 and a 200-day moving average of $892.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

