Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

