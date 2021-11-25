Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 268,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

