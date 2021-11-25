Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 20,104 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 64.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

