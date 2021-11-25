Mark A. J. Cropper Buys 1,700 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Mark A. J. Cropper acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($33,315.91).

LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,475 ($19.27) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,337.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,307.38. James Cropper PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.94 million and a P/E ratio of 45.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

CRPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

