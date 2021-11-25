Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 211.20 ($2.76).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 242.73 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 162.20. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 121.30 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 249.99 ($3.27).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

