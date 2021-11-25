Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

