Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 24,159 iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.