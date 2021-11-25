Marshall Wace LLP Sells 357,198 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 357,198 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $251,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 385,166 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.1% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 207,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.