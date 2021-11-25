Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 31,575 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.